Derivatives criteria rejig to guard retail investors likely this week
The revised eligibilty criteria could see the stock derivatives count rising to around 190 from 182 currently
Mumbai: India's capital markets regulator could issue a circular as early as this week tweaking the eligibility criteria for cash stocks to be listed on the derivatives (futures and options) segment, said a person aware of the matter.
