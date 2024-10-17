Dhani Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Dhani Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Computer Age Management Services, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Oberoi Realty hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -122.35(-0.49%) points and Sensex was down by -342.06(-0.42%) points at 17 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -398.1(-0.77%) at 17 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fusion Finance, Arman Financial Services, 3I Iinfotech, Spandana Sphoorty Financial hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.

