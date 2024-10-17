Dhani Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Dhani Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Computer Age Management Services, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Oberoi Realty

17 Oct 2024
Shares of Dhani Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Computer Age Management Services, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Oberoi Realty hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -122.35(-0.49%) points and Sensex was down by -342.06(-0.42%) points at 17 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -398.1(-0.77%) at 17 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fusion Finance, Arman Financial Services, 3I Iinfotech, Spandana Sphoorty Financial hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

17 Oct 2024
Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.85
11:00 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-3.95 (-0.81%)

Tata Steel share price

154.50
11:00 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.75 (-0.48%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,724.00
11:00 AM | 17 OCT 2024
16 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India share price

813.75
11:00 AM | 17 OCT 2024
7.9 (0.98%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,929.00
10:53 AM | 17 OCT 2024
93.75 (1.94%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,723.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
52.05 (1.11%)

EPL share price

273.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
2.1 (0.77%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,950.70
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-80.3 (-3.95%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,172.65
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-208.75 (-4.76%)

TVS Motor Co share price

2,650.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-117.65 (-4.25%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

636.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-26.3 (-3.97%)

Hero Motocorp share price

5,183.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-213.65 (-3.96%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,191.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
58.55 (5.17%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.55
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.05 (5.08%)

Mphasis share price

3,051.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
140.4 (4.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,806.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
124.45 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

