Digital gold gets a red flag. Gold ETFs see an opening—but will investors bite?
Apoorva Ajith 5 min read 21 Nov 2025, 12:09 pm IST
Sebi’s warning has exposed a fault line in India’s booming digital gold market, and mutual funds are wasting no time stepping in.
MUMBAI: Mutual fund houses are stepping up efforts to position gold exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs) as a safer, fully regulated alternative to digital gold after a recent regulatory warning prompted fresh scrutiny of the fast-growing digital gold market.
