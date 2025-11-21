A major source of concern is that digital gold operates in a regulatory vacuum, overseen by neither Sebi nor the Reserve Bank of India, leaving buyers with limited recourse if a platform faces stress or collapses. The absence of formal oversight also means there is no uniform verification of the physical gold backing user holdings, especially among smaller providers. Pricing varies sharply across platforms because of markups, charges and payment gateway fees, which come on top of the 3% GST levied on gold purchases.