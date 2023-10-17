Distressed-Debt Funds Have Lost Big on China Property Bets

The wave of defaults in the sector proved irresistible to many distressed-debt funds. These funds buy the bonds or loans of struggling companies, often at a price well below face value, and negotiate with the companies to work out a debt restructuring plan. They flooded into the market two years ago, including buying many of the outstanding bonds of developers China Evergrande Group, KWG Group and China Aoyuan Group, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.