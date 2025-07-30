Dividend stock HMA Agro declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025

The board of directors of HMA Agro Industries Ltd is scheduled to meet on Monday, August 04, 2025 to consider and approve Q1 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

The firm announced that the board will review the possibility of declaring a final dividend, if applicable, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025; to establish the record date for identifying eligible shareholders entitled to receive such a dividend, pending approval from shareholders at the AGM.

HMA Agro Industries declared a final dividend of 30%, amounting to ₹0.3, in September 2024.

In May, HMA Agro Industries has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2025 (Q4 FY2025). The firm revealed that its consolidated net profit surged significantly to ₹12.3 crore for the quarter ending in March 2025, compared to a profit of ₹1.55 crore in the same quarter from the previous fiscal year.

In the reporting quarter, HMA Agro generated revenue from operations totaling ₹1,499.5 crore, an increase from ₹1,390 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year FY2025, the company reported a total profit of ₹87.6 crore, with revenue reaching ₹5,133 crore.

HMA Agro Industries specializes in managing food and agricultural products. The company deals in buffalo frozen meat and related products. Unlike beef or pork, buffalo meat is not subject to religious restrictions and has the benefits of being low in fat and cholesterol.

The meat prepared for export is offered as deboned and deglanded frozen halal buffalo meat. The Group is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of buffalo frozen meat and meat products, operating in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra.