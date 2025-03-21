Dividend Stock: Samvardhana Motherson announces interim dividend of ₹0.50 for FY25; Record date fixed

Dividend Stock: Automobile parts manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd announced an interim dividend for the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, March 21, and fixed the record date for the payment of the same declared by the company's board of directors. Shares of the auto large-cap stock have rallied seven per cent in the last five market sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson's share price opened in the green at ₹130.40 129.99 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹132.85 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Shares settled 2.18 per cent higher at ₹131.45 apiece on the BSE. The firm commands a market cap of ₹92,489.18 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson Dividend 2025 “…This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company, in its meeting held on Friday, March 21, 2025, has approved the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share (face value of Re 1 each) for the financial year 2024-25 on the equity shares of the company,” said Samvardhana Motherson in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable provisions (if any), the Board of Directors has fixed ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of payment of interim dividend as Friday, March 28, 2025," added Samvardhana Motherson in its exchange filing.

The company informed the stock exchanges about the board meeting schedule and agenda earlier this month: “This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2025, at shorter notice, to consider declaration of interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the company for the financial year 2024-25.”

Samvardhana Motherson dividend history This is the company's first dividend announcement in FY25. Before this, the dividend stock traded ex-dividend on August 14, 2024, to finalise the list of beneficiary shareholders and pay a final dividend of Re 0.80 per share.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. has declared 22 dividends since September 9, 2003. In the past 12 months, Samvardhana Motherson International has declared an equity dividend of ₹0.80 per share. At the current share price of ₹131.3400, the dividend yield is 0.61 per cent.

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 Results Samvardhana Motherson reported strong quarterly figures in the October-December quarter, with net profit soaring 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹879 crore, driven by steady revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. Revenue rose eight per cent YoY to ₹27,666 crore.

On the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13 per cent YoY to ₹2,687.4 crore, while the firms's margins expanded to 9.7 per cent from 9.2 per cent a year ago.

One of the key highlights of the quarter was a significant reduction in gross debt, which declined by 28 per cent sequentially. Net debt fell by nine per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), reflecting the ongoing deleveraging efforts.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.39 per cent QoQ and 17.3 per cent YoY. Operating income was up by 16.35 per cent YoY, indicating a strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.25, reflecting a significant rise of 56.25 per cent YoY.