Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC are among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

The dividend yield is an important financial ratio to indicate and calculate returns by investors. It displays the annual dividend payout ratio by a company in relation to its share price. A dividend yield of three to five percent is often considered as favorable for investors, though market conditions also need to be taken into consideration. While purchasing stocks, investors take into account a number of crucial criteria and one of them is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are earning on their stock investments.

On Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, Coal India occupies the first spot with a 5.1% yield. In FY23 and FY22, Coal India's dividend per share was ₹24.7 and ₹17, respectively.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, the two firms in the chemical category, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in the Oil & Gas space are the three firm that are ranked second among the top 10 dividend yield stocks after Coal India with a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The power sector firm PTC India and FMCG sector company VST Industries are the to that with a dividend yield of 3.8% are the companies that occupy the next spot in the list of 10 dividend yield stocks.

Among others FMCG Major ITC and power sector company Power Grid Corporation of India with handsome divided yield of 3.1% are the other key firms in te list of 10 stocks . The two are closely followed by ITC Ltd , the IT sector major giving a dividend yield of 2.9%.