Business News/ Markets / Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC are among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC are among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Dividend Stocks: Coal India, GSFC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, PTC India, VST Industries, HCL Technologies, ITC , Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys are top 10 dividend yield picks by Religare Stock Broking. Check Details

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, HCL, Infosys among top 10 picks by Religare

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, PTC India, VST Industries, HCL Technologies, ITC , Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys are amongst top 10 dividend yield picks of Religare Stock Broking for the month of June'2024.

Also Read- Man Industries share price hits a 52-week high after securing its largest single order worth 1,850 crore

The dividend yield is an important financial ratio to indicate and calculate returns by investors. It displays the annual dividend payout ratio by a company in relation to its share price. A dividend yield of three to five percent is often considered as favorable for investors, though market conditions also need to be taken into consideration. While purchasing stocks, investors take into account a number of crucial criteria and one of them is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are earning on their stock investments.

On Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, Coal India occupies the first spot with a 5.1% yield. In FY23 and FY22, Coal India's dividend per share was 24.7 and 17, respectively.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, the two firms in the chemical category, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in the Oil & Gas space are the three firm that are ranked second among the top 10 dividend yield stocks after Coal India with a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Also Read- Sun Pharma share price rises 25% ytd. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

The power sector firm PTC India and FMCG sector company VST Industries are the to that with a dividend yield of 3.8% are the companies that occupy the next spot in the list of 10 dividend yield stocks.

Among others FMCG Major ITC and power sector company Power Grid Corporation of India with handsome divided yield of 3.1% are the other key firms in te list of 10 stocks . The two are closely followed by ITC Ltd , the IT sector major giving a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
