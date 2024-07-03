Hello User
Divine Power Energy, Vilin Bio Med & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Divine Power Energy, Vilin Bio Med, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Hilton Metal Forging, Salasar Exteriors & Contour

Shares of Divine Power Energy, Vilin Bio Med, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Hilton Metal Forging, Salasar Exteriors & Contour hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 158.25(0.66%) points and Sensex was up by 525.3(0.66%) points at 03 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 991.2(1.9%) points at 03 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Genus Power Infrastructures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

