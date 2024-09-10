Divis Laboratories, Dabur India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Divis Laboratories, Dabur India, Shilpa Medicare, Voltas, Avenue Supermarts hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 18.3(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 126.99(0.16%) points at 10 Sep 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 22.95(0.04%) at 10 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Cadsys (India), D P Wires, Semac Consultants, Solve Plastic Products, G-Tec Jainx Education hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.