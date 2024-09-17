Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 18.8(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 55.79(0.07%) points at 17 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 66.25(0.13%) at 17 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.