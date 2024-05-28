Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, Thermax, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Forge
Shares of Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, Thermax, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.7(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 119.88(0.16%) points at 28 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 38.05(0.08%) at 28 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as RAJRATAN GLO, BLB, Delphi World Money, GSS Infotech, KRBL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
