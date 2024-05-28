Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, Thermax, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.7(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 119.88(0.16%) points at 28 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 38.05(0.08%) at 28 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as RAJRATAN GLO, BLB, Delphi World Money, GSS Infotech, KRBL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

