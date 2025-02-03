Divi’s Laboratories Q3 Results: Net profit rises 64.5% YoY to ₹589 crore

Divi's Laboratories Q3 Results: Divi's Laboratories on Monday reported an 64.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to Shareholders of the Company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹589 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹358 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 15.5%. Divi's Lab share price today at 13:08 was trading nearly 2% higher at ₹5,733.40 apiece on BSE.

Divi's Lab's consolidated revenue from operations at ₹2,319 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹1,855 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 25.01%. Sequentially, the revenue was down by nearly 1%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter amounted to ₹726 crore as against a PBT of ₹489 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“For the current quarter, we have forex gain of ₹10 crores as against a gain of ₹18 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the company said in an exchange filing.