Business News/ Markets / Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel

LiveMint

Shares of Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 95.45(0.4%) points and Sensex was up by 263.4(0.33%) points at 28 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 150.7(0.29%) at 28 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Secur Credentials, Suumaya Industries, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

