Divis Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Divis Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Ultratech Cement, Cipla, Ambuja Cements hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.25(0.26%) points and Sensex was up by 202.71(0.26%) points at 13 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 64.05(0.13%) at 13 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Sanofi India, Semac Consultants, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
