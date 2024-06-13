Divis Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Divis Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Ultratech Cement, Cipla, Ambuja Cements hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 60.25(0.26%) points and Sensex was up by 202.71(0.26%) points at 13 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 64.05(0.13%) at 13 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Sanofi India, Semac Consultants, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

