Divis Laboratories, Trent & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Divis Laboratories, Trent, Bosch, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, India Glycols

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Divis Laboratories, Trent, Bosch, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, India Glycols hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 168.1(0.67%) points and Sensex was up by 566.85(0.69%) points at 09 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 470.1(0.92%) at 09 Oct 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Hlv Limited, Arshiya, Axita Cotton, Trucap Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Nestle India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
