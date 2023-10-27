Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 to take place on November 12 from 6 pm to 7:15 pm
During Diwali, the exchanges are open only for one hour, where traders punch in token trades to mark the start of the new year.
The Diwali Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat will be held on 12 November from 6 pm to 7.15 pm, reported ET Now quoting the BSE on 27 October.
