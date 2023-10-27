Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 to take place on November 12 from 6 pm to 7:15 pm

The Diwali Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat will be held on 12 November from 6 pm to 7.15 pm, reported ET Now quoting the BSE on 27 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considered an auspicious occasion to begin anything new, including investing in the stock market, Muhurat Trading is the special trading session conducted by the exchanges on the occasion of Diwali.

During Diwali, the exchanges are open only for one hour, where traders punch in token trades to mark the start of the new year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the trades executed during the special session are settled on the same day. As per the details, there is a 15-minute pre-opening and closing sessions and to settle all the trades.

In 2022, the stock markets (NSE and BSE) opened for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on 24 October 2022, between 6.15 pm and ended at 7.15 pm.

Investors buy stocks during Muhurat Trading and believe that buying them at this time will bring them wealth and good luck throughout the year. On Diwali, the stock traders start new settlement accounts.

Though the markets are shut for regular trading, they open for one hour on that day.

Muhurat Trading significance: The Muhurat Trading is considered significant as investors see it as an opportunity to begin their investment journey on an auspicious note and add new stocks to their portfolios. They also increase their holdings in existing stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past two Muhurat sessions, stock markets have closed in the green on this day, as Sensex and Nifty gained 0.88 percent each on the Muhurat Trading in 2022, and the two indices moved up by 0.49 percent each in 2021.

Market movements are expected to be volatile during the one-hour Muhurat Trading session.

