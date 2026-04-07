The share price of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's retail sector giant, has rallied over the past month. While the broader markets fell, the stock surged from ₹3,800 to ₹4,200 during the period.
DMart expands aggressively. Key factors to watch
SummaryThe stock of DMart has been gaining over the past few days. Let’s look at some of the factors that could determine the stock price in the near term.
The share price of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's retail sector giant, has rallied over the past month. While the broader markets fell, the stock surged from ₹3,800 to ₹4,200 during the period.
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