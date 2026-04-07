DMart expands aggressively. Key factors to watch

The share price of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's retail sector giant, has rallied over the past month. While the broader markets fell, the stock surged from ₹3,800 to ₹4,200 during the period.
The share price of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's retail sector giant, has rallied over the past month. While the broader markets fell, the stock surged from ₹3,800 to ₹4,200 during the period.
Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart supermarket chain, founded by Radhakishan Damani. It follows a low-cost, high-efficiency retail model with strong margins.
Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart supermarket chain, founded by Radhakishan Damani. It follows a low-cost, high-efficiency retail model with strong margins.
Here are some key factors that may influence the stock's trajectory:
Robust store additions
The company on 1 April said that it has crossed the 500-store milestone, highlighting strong expansion momentum. The addition of multiple stores in a short span has signalled a return to faster growth, easing earlier concerns about slowdown.
Investors view store expansion as a key driver of revenue and long-term profitability for DMart’s business model.
Growth visibility
The milestone also strengthens its position in India’s value retail segment and improves operating leverage expectations.
Overall, there seems to be renewed confidence in growth visibility and execution, with markets reacting positively to the company’s aggressive expansion strategy and future earnings potential.
Margin resilience
Despite rising logistics costs, DMart's net profit grew 18.3% in Q3 FY26 (October-Decmber of 2025). Its net profit margin improved to 4.7% from 4.5% year-on-year, driven by tight control over operating expenses and its massive sourcing scale.
Macroeconomic tailwinds
The Union Budget 2026 announced several initiatives that indirectly benefit high-volume retailers:
Logistics Overhaul: The massive capex for infrastructure (new freight corridors and waterways) is expected to drastically reduce transit times and transportation costs for DMart’s supply chain.
Disposable Income: A stable direct tax environment and simplified Income Tax Act aim to put more money in the hands of the middle class — DMart’s core demographic — potentially driving higher footfalls.
Key factors to watch:
-Quick commerce competition
Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart and Amazon could steal market share in urban areas by offering 10-minute delivery on items that previously drove DMart’s high-margin foot traffic.
-Stagnant footfalls
While total revenue is up, the ‘bills per store per day’ have trended flat or slightly negative, suggesting DMart is finding it harder to attract new customers to existing locations.
-Store cannibalisation
Rapid expansion in existing clusters (like Mumbai or Pune) risks new stores simply pulling customers away from older DMart outlets rather than growing the total pool.
Product mix shifts
Any shift back toward low-margin staples (groceries) over high-margin general merchandise (apparel / home) could compress operating margins.
The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 97.5, while the PB ratio is 10.9. The PE of the Nifty on trailing basis is around 20.
So, if we compare the two, the PE of 97.5 times is much higher.
The PE is higher even compared to other retailers like Trent, which has better return ratios.
Should you consider the DMart stock?
DMart is aggressively expanding, recently surpassing 500 stores and penetrating tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Its unique owner-operator model and ‘Everyday Low Price’ strategy maintain industry-leading margins and nearly debt-free balance sheet, shielding it from rising lease costs.
However, with rising competition from quick commerce, investors must examine if future earnings can justify this price.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com