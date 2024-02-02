Docmode Health Technologies Ltd IPO saw a stellar debut. The share listed at ₹190.25 on the NSE SME, a stellar premium of 140% over the issue price of ₹79. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors were expecting handsome listing gains as was indicated by the grey market premiums. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Docmode Health Technologies were available at a premium of ₹45 in grey market today. The GMP indicates that investors were expecting listing of the shares at ₹124, 56.96% over the issue price of Rs100.

The listing certainly was much higher than the investor expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Integrated learning solutions company Docmode Health Technologies Limited IPO was a fixed price issue with offer price at ₹79 per share.

Docmode Health Technologies issue had received a strong response. Docmode Health Technologies IPO was subscribed 215.24 times. The public issue subscribed 230.38 times in the retail category, 194.90 times in Other category by January 30, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small and medium enterprise (SME) Docmode Health Technologies IPO opened for subscription on January 25, 2024 and closed on January 30, 2024. Docmode Health Technologies IPO was a fixed price issue of ₹6.71 crores. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh shares.

Docmode Health Technologies Limited was founded in 2017 and provides integrated learning solutions for healthcare professionals and learners worldwide through online and offline learning models.

Docmode Health Technologies offline learning modules include conferences and workshops, while the online modules include courses developed by the company's content development team or by medical institutions and medical associations (medical professional organizations) and experts/opinion leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Docmode Health Technologies also provides a platform for interprofessional, cross-sector learning through panel discussions and courses, and users can utilize its performance assessment tools to improve their clinical acumen in daily medical practice.

Docmode Health Technologies saw its revenue increased by 165.12% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 111.3% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalization of Docmode Health Technologies IPO stood at ₹24.83 crore.

