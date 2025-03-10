Does dollar-cost averaging work? Here’s what the numbers say
SummaryThe popular investing strategy performs well during rising markets, but it lags behind another strategy during down markets.
Many investors follow the strategy of dollar-cost averaging to invest money in the stock market. But does it always deliver the most bang for the buck?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more