Does dollar-cost averaging work? Here’s what the numbers say

For our fixed-share strategy, we set up a portfolio where each year the investor would buy a fixed number of shares (or fixed percentage of their portfolio) of the S&P 500. But since the price is variable, some years you wouldn’t be able to buy as many shares as you used to if the price of the S&P 500 had gone up and there would be cash left over if the price of the S&P 500 had gone down. We assumed the idle cash would be held in an interest-bearing account with a 5% rate of return.