By Gregor Stuart Hunter

SINGORE, - The dollar eased off its highest level in more than a year and a half at the start of Asian trade on Monday, as investor confidence recovered after a selloff last week and traders pared bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates aggressively at its meeting next month.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.0974, while the Australian dollar was 0.2% stronger at $0.6629. The British pound was flat at $1.3091, while the New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.5474. The US dollar was up 0.2% against the yen at 158.63 yen as a safe-haven bid for the Japanese currency eased.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 103.80, retreating from its highest levels since April 2025.

"We expect the USD to continue to outperform," said Eric Robertsen, global head of foreign exchange, rates and credit research at Standard Chartered in Dubai, citing interest rate differentials, signs of strong productivity gains in the US economy and a relative decline in political risk compared to other countries such as France. "If global risk aversion were to pick up, the USD should benefit as well."

After last week's market rout, aggressive action from the Fed to fight inflation now looks to be off the table.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 88.6% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's December 8-9 policy meeting, compared with an 11.4% chance of a hold, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. A larger 50-basis-point increase, seen as carrying an 11.5% likelihood a week ago, is now completely priced out.

Cryptocurrencies pared a rebound from a sharp drop on Friday, with bitcoin down 0.1% at $60,795.03 and ether 0.2% lower at $1,714.96.