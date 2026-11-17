(Bloomberg) -- The dollar has recovered all of its decline since President Donald Trump announced tariffs on so-called Liberation Day. A resilient economy, rising interest rates and the artificial intelligence boom have boosted the US currency’s appeal.

An index that tracks the dollar against six major peers such as the euro and yen, rose as much as 0.2% Monday to nearly 103.60, poised to close at the highest level since April 2, 2025, when Trump’s sweeping tariffs on US trading partners roiled global markets. The broader Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which includes emerging-market currencies such as the Mexican peso, climbed to its highest since May 2025.

“Liberation Day proved to be a pivotal but transitory moment in the ‘sell America’ debate,” Bank of America Corp. strategists including Kamal Sharma said in a note. “De-dollarization has all but faded into the background as all things AI dominate.”

In the weeks following the tariff shock, the dollar, Treasuries and US stocks all falling in tandem fueled concerns that foreign investors were going to dump US assets en masse. That all weighed on the dollar, causing the dollar index to plunge more than 9% last year for its worst performance since 2017.

Fears that investors would either sell the dollar outright or hedge their exposure to the greenback have largely failed to materialize. Instead, the US economy has outperformed its peers, with the AI investment boom helping offset the drag from tariffs. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has reversed course. After two years of easing monetary policy, the central bank began raising interest rates to contain inflation, widening the dollar’s yield advantage.

“Higher yields as well as the AI boom have led foreign investors to increase their dollar holdings, not decrease,” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982.

The dollar’s strength has been broad-based, rising against all of the Group of 10 major currencies over the past six months. Against the yen, it was trading near 160, a level that has previously prompted intervention by Japanese authorities. Last week, it breached that crucial level for the first time since September. Gold — one of the proxies for the bearish dollar trade — has slumped almost 30% since its peak in January.

BofA and ING, however, are still cautious. BofA strategists said they remain structurally bearish on the dollar, arguing that global central banks will continue diversifying their dollar holdings. They pointed to International Monetary Fund data for the second quarter showing the first “meaningful” shift away from the dollar and toward other currencies, such as the euro and Australian dollar among global reserve managers.

Meanwhile, ING said the market is overestimating how much tightening the Fed will deliver and how long the central bank can keep rates elevated.

But for now, traders are betting that the dollar’s rally is just beginning. Leveraged funds last week boosted their bullish bets on the dollar against the euro to nearly the most since 2020.

It’s “RIP ‘dollar debasement,’” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. The forces that weakened the dollar last year — cyclical factors, including a weaker labor market and Fed rate cuts — have now reversed, he added.

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