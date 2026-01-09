Dollar extends gains with jobs data and potential tariff ruling in focus
Summary
The dollar has added to the year’s early gains but two big risks are looming.
The U.S. dollar hovered near a one-month high on foreign exchange markets Friday as investors looked to both a key reading of the domestic labor market and a crucial ruling on tariffs to define the greenback’s direction into the coming months.
