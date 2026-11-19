* Waller says Fed needs more aggressive response to inflation

* Traders expect 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December

* Sterling slips to one-month low after inflation data

* BOJ's Ueda reiterates need for further rate hikes

* Bitcoin down 2.5%

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(Updates to US afternoon)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 19-month high on Wednesday as hawkish commentary from influential US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's refusal to offer forward guidance has made investors more reliant on economic data and commentary from other policymakers to gauge the Fed's next move.

Waller said on CNBC that if the central bank wants to get inflation down it needs to take more "aggressive action" either through a half-point increase at the December meeting, or using the post-meeting statement to set market expectations for further hikes.

Hotter-than-expected inflation data last week have left markets fully pricing a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, and seeing a small chance of a 50-bp rise, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed. Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales increased moderately in October, reinforcing expectations for a rate hike next month.

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"The Federal Reserve seems at the moment to be very determined to hike interest rates and maybe even aggressively do so," said Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"That's the belief right now that's carrying the US dollar," Perez said.

Fed officials saw a growing risk last month that they might need to intensify their efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep interest rates steady for the moment, the minutes of their October 27-28 meeting showed on Wednesday.

"Since the inflation data will likely improve in November and December, the FOMC will hike by 25 basis points and will not likely feel the need to hike by a larger magnitude," Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial, said in a note.

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"That said, monetary policy will likely tighten further in Q1 next year," Roach said.

Still, strategists did warn the dollar may need fresh catalysts to keep it strengthening.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3% to 103.87, its highest since April 2025.

Traders see the benchmark Fed rate rising by around 75 basis points 12 months from now to the range of 4.50% to 4.75%, the CME FedWatch Tool showed. Investors will also scrutinize commentary from New York Fed President John Williams along with Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari later in the day to gauge the central bank's next move.

DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS ON PEERS

The dollar's rally has pushed its peers to multi-month lows.

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The euro was down 0.3% at $1.09648 and briefly touched its lowest since April 2025.

Sterling lost 0.5% to a one-month low of $1.3139 after data showed underlying UK inflation stayed steady in October from the month before, dampening expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England.

The yen was about flat on the day at 159.395 after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to tighten policy further. The Japanese currency remains close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping currency.

Also in focus was a trilateral meeting due on Thursday between US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen that could involve discussions on Russia's war with Ukraine, the Iran war, as well as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

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In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin lost 2.5% to $62,688, inching closer to the four-month low of $62,026 touched on Sunday.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)