TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The US dollar hovered below a 22-month peak in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, with traders looking to equity markets for clues on direction as doubts about the AI trade triggers heightened volatility.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 103.81, at the end of a week that saw it pop to the highest level since March of last year at 104.53 on Monday only to erase those gains a day later. For the week, the index is currently flat.

The US currency edged up 0.1% to 159.355 yen early in Friday's Asian session, and also strengthened slightly to 0.83455 Swiss franc.

The euro was little changed at $1.0964 and sterling eased slightly to $1.3099.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar weakened a touch to $0.6631, after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday.

"All eyes are on whether the downtrend in AI-related stocks will turn around," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note.

A recovery could see currencies such as the Aussie and high-yielding Mexican peso bounce back, while renewed selling would likely see those currencies under additional pressure, they said.

The US currency has been supported by expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening with traders seeing a quarter-point interest rate hike on December 9 as a near certainty, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Hotter-than-expected US core personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth and sticky inflation also have traders confident of an additional hike by around April.

The dollar index has risen about 5.7% so far in 2026, with only a month left in the year.

"The USD looks to be on a stronger-for-longer path than previously expected," NAB strategists wrote in a research report.

However, "given its rapid rise, we see limited scope for further gains," they added.