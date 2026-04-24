With the dollar’s early war premium largely faded, the trajectory of the conflict in Iran is now a bigger driver than underlying economic data.
Dollar moves are being driven by geopolitics, not data. What comes next.
SummaryThe U.S. dollar has been trading more on geopolitical tensions than economic data, but that dynamic may not last.
With the dollar’s early war premium largely faded, the trajectory of the conflict in Iran is now a bigger driver than underlying economic data.
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