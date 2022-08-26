Dollar rebounds as Fed commits to fighting inflation

The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting. The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, which means slower growth, a weaker job market and "some pain" for households and businesses, Powell said on Friday in remarks that warned there is no quick cure for fast rising prices.

