Dollar slips against yen but heads for broad weekly rise

Yen recovers from nearly 10-month low, down more than 1% for the week

Takaichi's cabinet approves 21.3 trillion yen stimulus package

Fed rate cut bets pick up again after Williams comments

Dollar on track for biggest weekly rise in six weeks

By Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against the yen on Friday, after Japanese officials stepped up verbal intervention to stem the currency's decline, even as the greenback broadly was headed for its biggest weekly rise in six weeks.

Against other major currencies, the U.S. unit was well-bid, with the dollar index, hitting its highest since late May. The yen popped higher after Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said intervention was a possibility to deal with excessively volatile and speculative moves, leaving traders on alert for signs of yen buying from Tokyo. Meanwhile, remarks from New York Fed President John Williams on Friday, that the U.S. central bank can still cut interest rates "in the near term" without putting its inflation goal at risk, also helped to cap the dollar's strength. "That pretty much was the linchpin that moved the market," said Michael Boutros, senior technical strategist at StoneX. "He carries a lot of weight, obviously." In afternoon trading, the Japanese currency was up 0.63% at 156.549 per dollar. It hit a nearly 10-month low of 157.90 on Thursday and was still on track for a 1.2% loss for the week. John Velis, head of Americas macro strategy at BNY Markets, said the yen has been kept in check because intervention threats are losing some credibility. "And there is still this expectation of a decent shot of the Bank of Japan raising rates this year, if not early next year. So, that has kind of mitigated the yen's movement," Velis added. The currency, pressured by concerns over Japan's worsening fiscal position, has fallen around 6% since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was elected leader of her party on October 4. Takaichi's cabinet approved a 21.3 trillion yen ($135.4 billion) economic stimulus package on Friday. Tokyo spent 5.53 trillion yen, or nearly $37 billion, in July 2024 to intervene in the foreign exchange market to haul the yen away from 38-year lows. Against the euro, the yen was pinned near its lowest since the introduction of the single currency, although the euro was last down 0.83% at 180.01 yen.

