Dollar wavers after Fed minutes offer few surprises2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The dollar was roughly flat in choppy trading on Thursday after the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes
Details of the discussion from the central bank's December policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers remain focused on curbing inflation and do not envisage interest rate cuts in 2023.
