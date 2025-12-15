There are fears now that rising inflation could eat into household savings (falling rupee) and impact the AMC business if Indian markets continue to underperform their emerging market (EM) peers, mitigating the benefits of GST and IT rate cuts earlier this year. What's your view?

India's macroeconomic backdrop remains fundamentally resilient. Inflation is contained, the current account deficit is comfortable, and the fiscal position is stable. Corporate and banking sector balance sheets are stronger after years of repair, leaving no major structural concerns at this stage. The only soft spot is domestic demand, which has moderated in recent quarters. However, this weakness is cyclical, not structural, and is relatively straightforward to address through monetary and fiscal actions. Both the government and the Reserve Bank of India have already taken steps through rate adjustments and GST-related support and have further signalled readiness to do more if conditions arise. With this foundation in place, the expectation is for economic activity to gradually accelerate.