Sustained oil prices above $100 a barrel due to a protracted West Asia war, coupled with supply disruptions, could impact corporate earnings and even domestic flows, which have so far absorbed foreign portfolio investor outflows, according to Sachin Bajaj, executive vice-president and chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance.
Domestic flows could be at risk from protracted war in West Asia: Sachin Bajaj of Axis Max Life
SummarySustained oil prices above $100 a barrel due to the war could negatively impact corporate earnings and domestic flows. Prolonged volatility is expected if disruptions persist, with small-caps seeing a bigger correction than large-caps, says Sachin Bajaj of Axis Max Life Insurance
Sustained oil prices above $100 a barrel due to a protracted West Asia war, coupled with supply disruptions, could impact corporate earnings and even domestic flows, which have so far absorbed foreign portfolio investor outflows, according to Sachin Bajaj, executive vice-president and chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance.
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