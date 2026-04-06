Domestic flows could be at risk from protracted war in West Asia: Sachin Bajaj of Axis Max Life

Markets have corrected since the war began on 28 February. What is your assessment from hereon?

Equity markets, both global and domestic, have corrected due to the ongoing war, with the Nifty50 down by over 10% in the past month, a similar story for mid- and small-cap indices. Many of the high-beta names have corrected meaningfully. Over a month into the conflict, commodity prices, especially crude and its derivatives, have seen a sharp rise. As a result, many sectors that are directly exposed have started to be impacted, and there is a growing risk of second- and third-order impacts on corporate earnings for FY27. From hereon, I expect prolonged volatility with further downside risks if oil stays above $100–$110 and the Strait of Hormuz disruptions persist. But any de-escalation could spark a sharp V-shaped rebound in the markets.