The DOMS Industries IPO has been scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, December 13, and will close on Friday, December 15. The DOMS IPO date for allocation to anchor investors is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, December 12). The DOMS IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. DOMS IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read: Motisons Jewellers IPO announces price band at ₹52-55 per share: GMP, issue details, more

DOMS Industries Limited, a manufacturer of stationery and art products, is focused on designing, developing, producing, and marketing a broad variety of these goods under the DOMS trademark. The company has established a presence in more than 40 nations as of March 31, 2023. For its primary products, pencils and mathematical instrument boxes, the company held a 29% and 30% market share in fiscal 2023, respectively.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing, as per analysts of investorgain.com. Reports and market participants claimed that DOMS Industries shares were trading in the grey market even prior to the price band being set.

Let's check what does DOMS Industries IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium signal ahead of opening for subscription;

Also Read: India Shelter Finance IPO: Here are 10 things to know before you subscribe to the upcoming issue

DOMS Industries IPO GMP today

DOMS IPO GMP today or DOMS Industries grey market premium is +450, similar to the previous trading session. This indicates DOMS share price were trading at a premium of ₹450 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DOMS share price is ₹1,240 apiece, which is 56.96% higher than the IPO price of ₹790.

The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹483, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Shree OSFM IPO: Check issue date, price band, GMP and other details

DOMS Industries IPO details

DOMS Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹10 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹850 crore. DOMS Industries IPO issue size is ₹1,200 crore.

The net proceeds from the new issue will be used, in part, to pay for general corporate purposes and the cost of building a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for a variety of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters.

The book running lead managers (BRLM) of the DOMS IPO are JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and Iifl Securities Ltd. The registrar of the DOMS IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Also Read: DOMS IPO: GMP jumps. Price, date, other details of upcoming IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.