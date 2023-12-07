The initial public offering of DOMS Industries Limited will open for bidding on December 13, 2023 and close on December 15, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As T+3 listing has become mandatory from December 1, 2023, DOMS Industries IPO will be the first mainboard IPO to hit the primary market this month.

Established in 2006, DOMS Industries operates as a prominent player in the stationery and art product sector. The company is actively involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an extensive range of products under its flagship brand, DOMS.

As of March 31, 2023, DOMS Industries has successfully expanded its reach to encompass over 40 countries. In the fiscal year 2023, the company achieved a substantial market presence, boasting a 29% and 30% market share, respectively for its core products, namely pencils and mathematical instrument boxes.

DOMS IPO GMP today Market observers said DOMS Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹481. They said that the bull trend on Dalal Street and the overcrowded primary market could be the possible reason for the rise in grey market sentiments.

Here are 10 important factors to know about DOMS IPO — DOMS IPO issue date - The public issue will open on December 13, 2023. It will remain open till December 15, 2023.

DOMS IPO share price - The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹750 to ₹790 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

DOMS IPO size - It is a book-built issue of ₹1,200.00 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 0.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹350.00 crores and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares aggregating to ₹850.00 crore.

DOMS IPO reservation - Not less than 75% of the net issue is fixed for QIB, not more than 10% of the net issue is booked for retail investors and not more than 15% of the net issue is fixed for HNIs.

DOMS IPO promoter holding - The promoters of the company are Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani, Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani Chandni Vijay Somaiya and Fabbrica Italiana Lapised Affini.

DOMS IPO objective - The net proceeds of the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised to partly finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers, highlighters and general corporate purposes.

DOMS IPO allotment date - As this will be the first mainboard IPO opening with mandatory T+3 listing rules, DOMS Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on December 18, 2023 as 16th and 17th December will be a weekend and normally a company offering its shares in the primary market doesn't announce share allocation on weekends.

DOMS IPO listing date - The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Most likely the DOMS IPO listing date will be December 20, 2023.

DOMS IPO registrar - Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

DOMS IPO GMP - Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹481 in the grey market today, say market observers.

