Markets
Trump 2.0: How to make your portfolio great again
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 10 Nov 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Summary
- During Donald Trump’s first term as president, the Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, gained 40%. The Nifty IT index shot up 150%. Will Trump’s stated policy stance help IT stocks this time? We analysed the domestic sectors that are expected to gain.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: “Experience taught me a few things. One is to listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper. The second is that you’re generally better off sticking with what you know. And the third is that sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less