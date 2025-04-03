Markets
Indian equities, bonds, currency show resilience amid Trump's tariff tantrum
Dipti Sharma , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 03 Apr 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Summary
- Nifty and Sensex trim early losses, bonds hold steady and currency strengthens on the day Trump's widespread tariffs causes global turmoil
Mumbai: Indian equities, bonds and currency showed some resilience even as US president Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs sent global markets into a tailspin.
