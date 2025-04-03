Indian equities, bonds, currency show resilience amid Trump's tariff tantrum

Goenka said the rupee's delta is not 1:1 with the dollar, especially on the strengthening side, when it drastically reduces. Meaning if the dollar weakens by 1%, the rupee doesn't strengthen by even 0.3%. “After a certain level, there is a floor, which could be 85 for the rupee. On the upper end, we are looking at 86.5 in the next three to four months."