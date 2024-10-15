Don’t chase China’s FOMO rally

Even then, the package might still underwhelm investors. The process of easing the fiscal burden of local governments to stimulate demand could take a long time to work out. Meanwhile, providing big, direct stimulus to boost consumption seems unlikely as Beijing has long preferred supply-side measures. And housing inventories might take years to digest, even if the plan for local governments to buy some of those unsold apartments works out. And there is also the not-insignificant question of what can replace the housing market as the growth engine of the economy.