Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India, Metropolis Healthcare, Whirlpool Of India, Sarda Energy & Minerals

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India, Metropolis Healthcare, Whirlpool Of India, Sarda Energy & Minerals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 32.45(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 379.65(0.46%) points at 04 Oct 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 198.75(0.38%) at 04 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,192.55
11:02 AM | 4 OCT 2024
17.1 (1.45%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.75
11:02 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.65 (2.28%)

Tata Steel share price

168.00
11:02 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.63%)

Tata Motors share price

939.75
11:02 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.75 (1.48%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

550.25
10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
27.2 (5.2%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.65
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
61.45 (5.2%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

356.30
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
15.5 (4.55%)

JK Paper share price

483.45
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
20.6 (4.45%)
