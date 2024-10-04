Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India, Metropolis Healthcare, Whirlpool Of India, Sarda Energy & Minerals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 32.45(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 379.65(0.46%) points at 04 Oct 2024 10:59:52 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 198.75(0.38%) at 04 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

