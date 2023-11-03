Dr Lal PathLabs share price rises more than 6%. Brokerages maintain positive view on growth prospects.
Q2 Result Review- Dr LaL PathLabs share price rose more than 6% in morning trades on Friday. The company had reported net profit growth of 53% year-on-year during Q2. Rising non-covid revenues, improved penetration and rise in volumes remain key reasons for positive view by the brokerages.
Share Price of Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd gained more than 6% in morning trades on Friday. Dr Lal PathLabs impressed with its Q2 performance as volume growth rebounded and financial performance came better than many analyst expectations.
