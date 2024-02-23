Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Dr Reddys Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India

LiveMint

nullFor the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.