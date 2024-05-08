Dr Reddy's share price declines 5% post Q4 earnings performance: Should you Buy, Hold or Sell the stock?
Stock Market Today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price declined 5% in opening trades on Wednesday post the company reported its Q4 earnings performance post market hours on Tuesday. Dr Reddy's net profit of ₹1,307 crore though grew 36% year-on-year , however was 3% lower sequentially.
