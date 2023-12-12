Dr Reddy's share price gain 2.96% as concerns raised around its FTO-3 facility ease
Stock Market Today: Dr Reddy's share price rebounded on Tuesday, gaining 2.96% after having corrected more than 5% on Monday post regulatory concerns were raised around its FTO3 facility.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price rebounded well and gained up to 2.96% in the morning trades on Tuesday after having corrected more than 5% on Monday. The nervousness around the inspection conducted by the US drug regulator at some of its facilities and observations received by the company, had led to corrections in the stock prices.
