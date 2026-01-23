Dr Reddy's to HUL - Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests stocks to buy in the short term

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, dipped slightly in the afternoon trading session, with both key indices falling into negative territory. Investor sentiment remains hesitant as they monitor global developments and seek more clarity on domestic factors, resulting in a range-bound market.

The Nifty 50 dropped 0.28% to 25,222, while the Sensex decreased by 0.35% to 82,021.20 as of 12:54 IST.

On Friday, Nifty 50 and Sensex opened somewhat higher, following the positive trend of Asian markets, as worries over geopolitical issues related to Greenland eased; however, persistent foreign selling and mixed earnings results kept the outlook cautious.

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 wavers in early trade as bulls remain uninspired despite strong global cues. India VIX stands at 13.45, signalling a clear spike in market volatility with Key Support for Nifty 50's crucial near-term support is placed at its 200-DMA around the 24,144 level.

What Technical Tells Us On Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty? Technically, Nifty 50's crucial support is at 25,100 and remains the line in the sand — a breakdown below this level could accelerate downside pressure to psychological 24,919 mark.

Nifty 50's all-time high of 26,373.20 shall continue to be biggest hurdles. Intraday hurdles at 25,513 mark.

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty 50's crucial and biggest support is placed at 58,100 — Only a breakdown below this level could accelerate downside pressure towards 57,157 mark.

# Our Call of the Day: Nifty 50 is likely to remain in a jubilant mood, with bulls eyeing further gains as trade-war fears ease after President Donald Trump walked back tariff threats following what he termed a “total access” deal on Greenland.

# Bottom Line: The bullish momentum for benchmark Nifty 50 looks set to continue.

# The 2-Big Positive catalysts:

1) The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge (US PCE) came in in line with expectations, rising 0.2% MoM in November — unchanged from October.

2) The US economy grew at an annualised 4.4% in Q3 2025, marginally above the initial 4.3% estimate and the strongest growth since Q3 2023.

Shares to buy for short term Prashanth Tapse recommends buying these three stocks in the short term - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Asian Paints Ltd, and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL): CMP ₹ 2,430: SL ₹ 2,346; TARGET ₹ 2,518 HUL is showing early signs of a short-term trend reversal, with prices sustaining above key short-term moving averages and forming a pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The stock has taken support near a well-defined demand zone and is witnessing improved volumes on up-moves, indicating fresh buying interest.

Momentum indicators such as RSI are trending upwards and remain above the neutral zone, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. Immediate support is placed around ₹2,350–2,380, followed by a stronger base near ₹2,300. On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹2,450, and a decisive breakout above this level could open room towards ₹2,500–2,520 in the short term. As long as the stock holds above the ₹2,350 support zone, the near-term outlook remains constructive.

Asian Paints Ltd: CMP ₹ 2,760: SL ₹ 2,665: TARGET ₹ 2,900/3,000 Asian Paints is exhibiting a constructive short-term setup with prices holding firmly above its short-term moving averages and forming a higher-high, higher-low structure on the daily chart. The stock has rebounded from its recent support zone with improving volumes, indicating accumulation at lower levels.

Momentum indicators like RSI are trending upward and remain above the neutral mark, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum. Immediate support is placed at ₹2,850–2,880, with a stronger base around ₹2,780. On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹3,000, and a sustained breakout above this level could lead to further upside towards ₹3,080–3,120 in the near term. As long as the stock trades above the ₹2,850 zone, the short-term outlook remains positive.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: CMP ₹ 1,238: SL ₹ 1,180: TARGET ₹ 1,325/1,350 Dr Reddy’s has been trading around key pivot zones where short-term technical show a structured support base forming and potential for upside on sustained buying interest. Recent data indicates the stock is respecting immediate pivot support while attempting to stabilize above short-term moving average ranges — a positive sign for near-term buyers.

Holding above key support levels suggests demand at lower price points, and upticks accompanied by volume can push price towards higher resistance levels in the next few sessions. Traders focused on short-term setups would look for price action confirmation above the first resistance to validate a bullish continuation.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.